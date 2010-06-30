Hypnotized Bank Employees Give Away Thousands To Gypsies

Photo: Universal Pictures

Russian banks have to deal with a special problem: gypsies, or at least bank tellers who believe in gypsy curses.Pravda has the story of Ekaterina S., a teller at the state-owned Sberbank, who gave all the cash in the bank (only $20,000) to a gypsy. When the bank sued the teller for fraud, Ekaterina’s lawyers said she had been hypnotized:



Next few days Ekaterina was beside herself with worry, and was running errands for her new “friend”. The gypsy gave the lady a number of tasks. For example, she had to go to a cemetery and find all graves of people who had the same patronymic as her sister and mother. Ekaterina also bought food and water so the “witch” could do her spells. She kept their meetings secret as it was a requirement for removal of the curse.

The concluding chord of magic was a requirement to bring a big sum of money, the bigger the sum, the more likely the positive outcome… As a result, Ekaterina applied for money and received it from the main office next day. Instead of working, the woman took piles of banknotes out of the cash register to put them in a plastic bag. She then handed it over to the “magician” and received it back, as she thought. But when the gypsy disappeared, the bag turned out to be full of neatly packaged photocopies of the banknotes. Only when the teller saw this pile of papers, she got herself together and told her coworkers what had happened.

The courts rejected the ‘gypsy defence’, but apparently the gypsy is real and has been arrested after running the same scheme at three dozen banks.

