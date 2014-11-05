Here's What A Rocket-Propelled Grenade Looks Like In Extreme Slow Motion

A recent video from the YouTube channel Vickers Tactical shows Green Berets firing heavy weaponry in super slow-motion.

The Green Berets, otherwise known as the US Army Special Forces, are a special operations force tasked with reconnaissance, counter-terror, and unconventional warfare-related missions. The video was filmed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, the home of US Army airborne forces and Special Forces, as well as US Army Forces Command and US Army Reserve Command.

We have highlighted some of the most hypnotic segments of the video through a series of GIFs below. They show what heavy projectiles look like in flight, and give an idea of just how much firepower these weapons can pack.

The Javelin missile launcher is a “fire-and-forget” system in which the missile can lock onto its target for improved accuracy. The weapon is routinely used against armoured targets, such as tanks.

The RPG-7 is an anti-tank weapon originally created by the Russians.

The force of the launch from an M3 Carl Gustav 84 mm recoilless rifle creates a huge plume of dust rising from the ground.

The M3 is used for engaging bunkers and vehicles.

Green Berets also train on MK32s, a handheld grenade launcher that can fire all six of its rounds in 3 seconds.

For engaging enemies behind cover, Green Berets make use of the MK47 40mm grenade launcher which features a ballistic computer and a laser rangefinder.

Now here’s everything at full speed.

You can watch the entire Vickers Tactical video below.



