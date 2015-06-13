These maps break down the cities that would benefit most from a Hyperloop system

Elon Musk’s Hyperloop concept is still very much in its nascent stages, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating on where or how the tubular system should be implemented.

Earlier this week a white paper was published by SupraStudio, a studio at UCLA’s architecture school, that explored where in the US a Hyperloop system makes the most sense.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, which is one of the companies planning to build a Hyperloop test track, also collaborated with the group for the report.

The group’s research ranked major cities on a scale of one to 10 in nine different categories to determine where the system would best be suited.

Some of the criteria of which cities were ranked included population size, economic growth and ridership of public transport.

One key goal of the research was how to tie megaregions, which are defined in the report as “dense and interconnected centres of population and economic activity,” together all around the US.

These megaregions would consist of networks between large cities.

And based on the ranking of the cities, the network could be built out in phases, which would look something like this.

