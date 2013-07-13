Elon Musk's Dream Is Coming True: 'Evacuated Tube Transport' Company Is Building A Three-Mile-Long Hyperloop Transport System

Elon Musk’s dream of a hyperloop transport system could arrive sooner than even he anticipated.



Hyperloop transportation — referred to by Musk as a “cross between a Concorde, a railgun, and an air hockey table” — is a super fast tubular transport system with the ability to theoretically send someone from New York to L.A. in 30 minutes.

utilising vacuum-sealed tubes, six-person capsules could be propelled up to speeds of 4,000 miles per hour. All while only feeling the G-forces similar to a car ride.

Colorado-based company, ET3, is planning to build and test its own version of such a hyperloop system, Yahoo reports.

Coining the term “Evacuated Tube Transport,” ET3 will build a three-mile-long version to test by the end of 2013.

With prototypes already constructed, ET3’s pioneering foray into hyperloop transportation could quickly move the new travel system from science fiction dream into a feasible reality.

ET3 has released a video detailing their Evacuated Tube Transport system and how it will work, which you can watch below.

