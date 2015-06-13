Here are the actual tubes one company plans to use to make the real Hyperloop

Cadie Thompson
HyperloopHyperloop Alpha / Tesla Motors

One of the companies planning to build a Hyperloop test track has begun receiving its first set of test tubes.
Hyperloop Technologies, which is located in the arts district of downtown L.A., posted images of the tubes to its Twitter account.

It’s worth mentioning that the company has no affiliation with Elon Musk, who orignially proposed the Hyperloop idea.

It also has no affiliation with Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, which is another company that also plans to build a test track and recently secured land in Quays Valley, California to build its track. It plans to break ground as soon as next year. 

Check out pictures of the tubes below. 

 

 

 

