One of the first Hyperloops to be built won't be able to carry passengers

Facebook/Hyperloop Tech The team from Hyperloop technologies.

Multiple Hyperloop projects may be underway, but that doesn’t mean they will be ready for passengers anytime soon.

At least at first, the Hyperloop will be used for transporting cargo, Afshin Pishevar, the lawyer for Hyperloop Technologies, recently told the Wall Street Journal.

“Initially we want to focus on cargo, but it’s both really. We want to make sure we perfect the system. There are kinks that need to be worked out. Safety is the number one thing,” Pishevar told the WSJ.

Safety is important considering the Hyperloop passenger pods are expected to travel through above ground tubes at speeds of 700 miles per hour.

Hyperloop Technologies, an LA-based start-up, aims to build three Hyperloop systems by 2020. The company, however, has not yet revealed where each system will be located.

Afshin Pishevar is the brother of Shervin Pishevar, the co-founder of Hyperloop Technologies and the managing director of the venture capital firm Sherpa Ventures. Shervin, who has invested tens of millions of dollars into the startup, also serves on the board of directors as the chairman.

Ongoing work inside of our 1st hyperloop development tube section. pic.twitter.com/q0tkNf9vJQ

— HyperloopTech (@HyperloopTech) August 5, 2015

In May 2013, Elon Musk first introduced his Hyperloop concept in a white paper, but he left the project for others to pursue commercially. However, Musk is sponsoring a Hyperloop Pod competition via his company SpaceX that will take place next year. The first part of the competition will take place in January when students will show off their designs.

Conveniently enough, the US Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx will also be in attendance at the competition, as well as a number of corporations developing the technology for the Hyperloop.

In June, selected teams will have the chance to try out their pods on one-mile test track that will SpaceX will build.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.