You could be riding the Hyperloop in as little as 5 years

Hyperloop Technologies/Twitter Tubes for Hyperloop Technologies’ track are delivered to its headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.

You could be riding the Hyperloop in as little as five years.

Or at least that was the message from Rob Lloyd, the CEO of Hyperloop Technologies, when he appeared on CBS Wednesday for an interview.

“Three years from now I believe that we will be designing and constructing the first two or three production Hyperloop systems in the world. Five years from now we will be moving goods and people,” Lloyd said during the interview.

On Wednesday, Hyperloop Technologies, which is a LA-based startup developing Hyperloop technology, announced Lloyd as its new CEO and also revealed its plans to complete an operational test track as early as next year.

The Hyperloop is a transportation system where people travel in passenger pods through a tube from one city to another at speeds exceeding 500 miles per hour.

Elon Musk first proposed the system in 2013 in a white paper, but left the concept as an open source project so others could commercially pursue building the system.

While Musk is not involved in any commercial endeavours with the system, he is hosting a Hyperloop pod contest next year to get help designing the perfect passenger capsule and is planning on building a one-mile test track at its SpaceX headquarters by June of next year.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, which is another LA-based startup working on the technology, is also planning to build a test track, but will not break ground until early next year.

