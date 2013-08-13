This Map Shows Where The Hyperloop Is Going To Go

Elon Musk has just announced his detailed proposal for the Hyperloop project.

One object on everyone’s mind is where, precisely, this massive public works infrastructure is going to go.

From the proposal:

300 mph (480 kph) for the Los Angeles Grapevine South section at 0.5g, Total time of 167 seconds

555 mph (890 kph) for the Los Angeles Grapevine North section at 0.5g, Total travel time of 435 seconds

760 mph (1,220 kph ) along I-5 at 0.5g, Total travel time of 1,518 seconds

555 mph (890 kph) along I-580 slowing to 300 mph (480 kph) into San Francisco.

There’s a total travel time of 2,134 seconds (35 minutes)

Conveniently, Musk included this map that shows the planned route of the Hyperloop. Underneath, you’ll see the proposed expansions:

And here’s the proposed expansion routes:

