The Hyperloop may be coming to Russia

Hyperloop One wants to help Russians commute more quickly.

The company, along with Russian investment firm Summa Group, has signed a deal with the City of Moscow to explore building a Hyperloop connected to Moscow’s transportation grid.

“Hyperloop can improve life dramatically for the 16 million people in the greater Moscow area, cutting their commute to a fraction of what it is today,” Shervin Pishevar, co-founder and executive chairman of Hyperloop One, said in a statement. “Our longer term vision is to work with Russia to implement a transformative new Silk Road: a cargo Hyperloop that whisks freight containers from China to Europe in a day.”

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One, a startup working to develop Hyperloop technology, already has feasibility studies underway around the world, including in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Dubai, Finland, Sweden and the Netherlands, as well as the Port of Los Angeles.

The company tested its propulsion system on a test track in Las Vegas in May and aims to have a full-scale version by the end of this year.

