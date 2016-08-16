Hyperloop One could build one of its first systems in Dubai

Hyperloop One is exploring building its first commercial Hyperloop system in Dubai.

On Monday evening, the company signed a deal with DP World, one of the largest port terminal operators in the world. The two companies will conduct a feasibility study to see if a Hyperloop route for Port Jebel Ali located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates would be more efficient than the current system.

The Hyperloop, of course, is a tubular transport system that carries passengers or freight in capsules at speeds reaching more than 700 miles per hour. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk first proposed the idea in a white paper published in 2013 and made his research public so others could pursue developing the concept. The LA-based startup Hyperloop One is doing just that.

Essentially, the idea is that a Hyperloop system would move freight more effectively to an inland location from the port in Dubai.

“By eliminating the barriers of time and distance, we believe we can increase the volume of freight DP World moves through the port using a Hyperloop to a new inland depot, which supports more revenue and profit for all stakeholders,” said Rob Lloyd, Hyperloop One’s CEO, in a press statement. “A Hyperloop system fits very seamlessly with existing transportation corridors, minimising any impact on urban Dubai and reducing freeway congestion and emissions.”

Hyperloop One has been busy forming new partnerships with cities and companies in its effort to make the futuristic transportation system a reality.

In June, Hyperloop One announced a partnership with the City of Moscow and a local company called Summa Group to explore bringing the Hyperloop to Russia.

Hyperloop One is pressing ahead in its development of the Hyperloop despite an explosive lawsuit that was brought against the company about a month ago by former employees, including one of the company’s co-founders, Brogan BamBrogan.

BamBrogan, who was also the chief technology officer, accused Shervin Pishevar, co-founder and executive chairman, of breaching his fiduciary duty as well as mismanagement of funds.

According to the lawsuit, defendant Afshin Pishevar, who is the company’s chief legal counsel, allegedly placed a hangman’s noose on BamBrogan’s chair after BamBrogan and 10 other employees voiced their concerns to top executives.

The lawsuit includes a picture allegedly taken from a security camera showing Afshin carrying the noose.

Hyperloop One, though, fired back, filing a counter lawsuit of its own accusing BamBrogan and the other employees of manufacturing a rebellion “in a transparent attempt to seize control of the company.”

