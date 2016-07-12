The cofounder of Hyperloop One reportedly left the company because of alleged harassment

Getty Images News Hyperloop One cofounder Brogan Bambrogan

Brogan Bambrogan, the cofounder and CTO of futuristic transportation company Hyperloop One, abruptly quit the company earlier this month. Now, BuzzFeed News has seen court documents which show that Bambrogan is accusing the company’s chief legal officer of harassment.

Bambrogan was the technical brains of Hyperloop One, which hopes to transport people around the world much more quickly than trains or cars by firing them along a tube. The idea originally came from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk, but he’s letting other companies actually develop the technology.

Bambrogan didn’t give a reason for his departure, but BuzzFeed News reports that he asked a judge to approve a temporary restraining order as well as civil harassment restraining order against Hyperloop One’s chief legal officer Afshin Pishevar. Pishevar has also now left Hyperloop One. BuzzFeed News notes that Pishevar’s brother is Shervin Pishevar, the venture capitalist who cofounded the company.

Hyperloop One did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

