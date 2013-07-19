Elon Musk Calls This Diagram 'The Best Guess So Far' For What He's Going Do With The Hyperloop

Tesla founder Elon Musk says he has a plan to get people from San Francisco to Los Angeles in 30 minutes.



It will happen via a revolutionary transportation method he’s calling the Hyperloop. He’s been vague about how the Hyperloop will actually work, but on August 12, he says he’ll reveal his design.

Ahead of the big reveal, people (including ourselves) are trying to figure out what he’s planning.

On Twitter, he gave a bit of a clue.

A “tinkerer” with the handle @John_Gardi tweeted a diagram at Musk asking if he was close to figuring out the hyperloop.

Musk tweeted back, “your guess is the closest I’ve seen anyone guess so far.”

This is the diagram:

