This chart shows how the Hyperloop could destroy all other forms of transportation

Suprastudio A rendering of what Hyperloop Transportation Technologies track might look like.

Elon Musk’s Hyperloop puts other kinds of transportation to shame.

Whether it’s speed, frequency, or capacity, the Hyperloop — at least on paper — makes other ways of travelling look inefficient.

A chart in a recently published report by SupraStudio, which is a studio at UCLA’s architecture school, shows just how the Hyperloop stacks up to its competition. And the results are impressive.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, which is one of the companies planning to soon build a Hyperloop test track in California, collaborated with Suprastudio to help come up with the data for the report.

Check out how high-speed tube travel compares to other forms of transportation in the table below.

www.aud.ucla.edu Here’s how the Hyperloop stacks up against the competition.

It’s worth pointing out that some of the data in the report differs some from what Musk proposed in his original paper on the Hyperloop idea.

For example, while Musk’s Hyperloop plans called for speeds of 700 miles per hour, or close to the speed of sound, the plans in the document call for a pod travelling at about 500 to 550 mph. But even at that rate travelling via Hyperloop is still almost as fast as travelling by plane.

