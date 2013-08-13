Here's How Much The Hyperloop Will Cost

A ticket on the Hyperloop will cost just $US20, according to Elon Musk’s maths.

The Tesla CEO tallies the total cost of the most advanced Hyperloop project at $US7.5 billion.

That’s for the passenger plus pedestrian version of the project.

A passenger-only edition costs $US6 billion.

Musk says it will take 20 years to build.

So here’s how he gets to $US20

…transporting 7.4 million people each way and amortizing the cost of $US6 billion over 20 years gives a ticket price of $US20 for a one-way trip for the passenger version of Hyperloop.

Here’s the rundown, via his explanatory .pdf.

To put this in perspective, California’s high-speed rail project — which is set to enter its second year of delays — has a price tag of $US68 billion.

Ambitious.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.