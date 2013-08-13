Here's How Much The Hyperloop Will Cost

A ticket on the Hyperloop will cost just $US20, according to Elon Musk’s maths.
The Tesla CEO tallies the total cost of the most advanced Hyperloop project at $US7.5 billion.
That’s for the passenger plus pedestrian version of the project.
A passenger-only edition costs $US6 billion.
Musk says it will take 20 years to build.
So here’s how he gets to $US20
…transporting 7.4 million people each way and amortizing the cost of $US6 billion over 20 years gives a ticket price of $US20 for a one-way trip for the passenger version of Hyperloop.
Here’s the rundown, via his explanatory .pdf.
To put this in perspective, California’s high-speed rail project — which is set to enter its second year of delays — has a price tag of $US68 billion.
Ambitious.
