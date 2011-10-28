Y Combinator Startup Hyperink Raises $1.2 Million To Launch A Skillshare For Books

Photo: Hyperink

With over 6.7 billion people in the world, there’s a great deal of knowledge floating around. Hyperink, the San Francisco based self-publishing platform, wants to unlock and sell that untapped information by giving every citizen the ability to publish a book.They Y Combinator startup is launching the service today. It’s also announcing a $1.2 million round from Andreessen Horowitz, SV Angel, Lerer Ventures and others.



Kevin Gao, the company’s CEO, wants to publish 100 books per month, available for download on e-readers, tablets, mobile devices and computers. There’s no upfront cost for the author.

Are you an expert on fishing in upstate New York? Write a book and sell it through Hyperink. Do you know which cafes are worth going to in Paris? You can write that up too.

“There’s a huge space available for people with knowledge and as an all-digital publisher, we can get books out into the market quickly. What Amazon did for book sales, we want to do for content,” says Gao.

A Stanford graduate, Gao started his career at McKinsey. He wrote a book about how to get a job at a consulting firm and made $200,000 selling the guide. He realised there was a demand for hyper-specific information and that people were wiling to pay for it.

With services like Lulu and Amazon’s “Create Space”, Hyperink has its work cut out.

