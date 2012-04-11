Hyperdeflation In Orange Juice!

Orange juice futures just hit a 17-month low, as they’ve collapsed by over 30% since late January.



This is from the latest USDA report. Apparently the decline in produciton was not as much as expected.

The United States all orange forecast for the 2011-2012 season is 8.91 million tons, down 1 per cent from the previous forecast but virtually unchanged from the revised 2010-2011 final utilization. The Florida all orange forecast, at 145 million boxes (6.53 million tons), is down 1 per cent from the March forecast but up 3 per cent from last season’s revised final utilization. Early, midseason, and Navel varieties in Florida are forecast at 74.0 million boxes (3.33 million tons), unchanged from the March forecast but up 5 per cent from last season. The Florida Valencia orange forecast, at 71.0 million boxes (3.20 million tons), is down 3 per cent from the March forecast but up 1 per cent from the revised 2010-2011 crop. Sizes for Valencia oranges in Florida are expected to be slightly smaller than average and fruit droppage is expected to be well above average.

The California all orange forecast is 58.0 million boxes (2.32 million tons), unchanged from the previous forecast but down 7 per cent from last season’s revised final utilization. The California Navel orange forecast is 44.0 million boxes (1.76 million tons), unchanged from the March forecast but down 8 per cent from last season. The California Valencia orange forecast is 14.0 million boxes (560,000 tons), unchanged from the previous forecast but down 3 per cent from last season’s revised final utilization. Harvest of Navel oranges continued during March, while Valencia orange harvest began. The Texas orange forecast, at 1.39 million boxes (60,000 tons), is down 15 per cent from the previous forecast and down 29 per cent from last season’s final utilization.

Florida frozen concentrated orange juice (FCOJ) yield forecast for the 2011-2012 season is 1.62 gallons per box at 42.0 degrees Brix, down 1 per cent from the March forecast but up 2 per cent from last season’s final yield of 1.59 gallons per box. The early-midseason portion is 1.56 gallons per box, up 3 per cent from last season’s yield. The Valencia portion is projected at 1.72 gallons per box, 4 per cent higher than last year’s final yield of 1.66 gallons per box. All projections of yield assume the processing relationships this season will be similar to those of the past several seasons.

