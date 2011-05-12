Find Cool New Music On Your iPhone With The Hype Machine's New App

Photo: vagawi via Flickr

The Hype Machine founder Anthony Volodkin has admirably bootstrapped his little music startup for years — now even working with some labels — and now has a staff of 4 to show for it.If you’re not familiar, The Hype Machine basically cruises a list of music blogs and pulls in the music they’re linking to — it’s an easy way to find both new music to listen to and new music blogs to read.



The NYC-based site has about 2 million visitors a month, and over 65% visit more than 9 times a month, Volodkin tells us.

Today, the company launched a new, $3 iPhone app, which lets you do the same basic things on your phone — find and listen to new music, “love” tracks (syncing to your Hype Machine account), and buy tracks on iTunes. It’s simple, but it works.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.