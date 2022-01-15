Inside the $5 million California mansion where 10 TikTokers live, party, and cause drama

Netflix’s ‘Hype House’ reality show allowed us into the house where some of the biggest TikTokers live.

The show was filmed mainly in the group mansion in Moorpark, California, where they all live together as part of a content collective known as the Hype House.

The 11,293 square foot mansion is situated within a gated community and spans 20 acres of land in total, according to The Cinemaholic.

In the show’s trailer, Hype House member Nikita Dragun describes the set-up, saying, “Imagine a fraternity filled with people that have millions of followers and dollars. And, like, a ringlight.”

In the show’s first episode, founding member and Hype House manager Thomas Petrou said the mansion is worth $5 million, which is paid for through lucrative brand deals promoted on the group’s social media accounts.

Here’s everything we know about the luxury home of some of TikTok’s biggest stars.