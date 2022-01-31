Hydrogen vehicle firm Hyzon announces Australian headquarters in Melbourne, promising hundreds of jobs – and lean, green, commercial machines

Hydrogen-powered vehicle manufacturer Hyzon today revealed plans for its new Australian headquarters.

The Melbourne facility, run in partnership with RACV, will purportedly provide hundreds of jobs.

The deal will see RACV test four hydrogen-powered tilt-tray trucks and prime movers by the year’s end.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Victorian motorists could drive alongside hydrogen-powered trucks by the end of the year, thanks to a new Hyzon commercial vehicle manufacturing plant in Melbourne’s south-east and the promise of hundreds of jobs in the burgeoning alternative fuel sector.

American hydrogen fuel cell and vehicle manufacturer Hyzon on Monday revealed it will establish its Australian headquarters in Noble Park, where workshop crews will build heavy hydrogen-powered vehicles for the local market.

Hyzon will also establish a showroom, corporate facilities and warehouses on-site, in a deal The Sydney Morning Herald reports is worth an estimated $50 million.

The company is “focused on generating new jobs, new manufacturing and technology facilities, and a fundamentally new industry in Australia and New Zealand, that will underpin a sustainable future for the region,” said John Edgely, Hyzon Motors’ managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

The manufacturer claims the development will create more than 100 jobs for engineers and staff, with more third-party jobs added through the hydrogen production and supply chain.

The deal comes in partnership with roadside assistance provider Royal Automobile Club of Victoria (RACV), which will acquire four Hyzon trucks for its towing and transportation arm Nationwide Group.

Those vehicles will face a trial run in late 2022, before they are wheeled out on Victorian roads.

Unlike conventional internal combustion vehicles, or electric vehicles reliant on battery power storage, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles combine hydrogen with oxygen to produce the electricity powering their motors.

That power is produced with zero greenhouse gas emissions, with water vapour emerging as the only by-product.

Hyzon states its vehicles are capable of producing up to 370kW, comparable to many of the internal combustion engine tow trucks patrolling Australia’s roads today.

However, fuel cell technology remains far more expensive than traditional greenhouse gas-emitting engines.

Hydrogen vehicles also require specialist refuelling equipment above and beyond the average service station.

Hyzon said its heavy vehicles are suitable for “return to base” operations, like towing, where a centralised refuelling system can service a fleet of hydrogen vehicles.

Our clients start and end their day at their local #hydrogen refueling hub. A quick 15 minute fill up and they are on their way. This is why Hyzon is the partner of choice for companies with back-to-base operations that want to #decarbonize their fleets. #hydrogennow #fcev pic.twitter.com/hFnowsJdRs — Hyzon Motors (@hyzonmotors) December 29, 2021

The news of Hyzon’s arrival comes after a heady few months for the local ‘green’ hydrogen industry, which Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor have championed as a key component of Australia’s plan to wind down its greenhouse gas emissions.

The federal government predicts Australia’s hydrogen production for domestic and international use could top $50 billion by 2030, Taylor said in October.

The full economic impacts of that transition are yet to be realised, but those involved with the Hyzon deal suggest Victorians could get a better idea of hydrogen-powered driving by the year’s end.

“Nationwide is keen to assess the performance of these vehicles in a real-world test for towing and transport

and is thrilled to be part of this new industry leading partnership,” Nationwide Group CEO Michael Stephenson said in a statement.