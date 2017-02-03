Automakers are betting on hydrogen-powered cars -- here are 11 in the works

General Motors and Honda made a big move to make hydrogen cars a reality on Monday.

The two automakers are investing $85 million to mass produce the tech that will power hydrogen cars starting in 2020.

Not many people are familiar with hydrogen-powered cars, and from an infrastructure standpoint, purely electric vehicles make more sense. For example, there are 15,431 electric stations in the United States, and only 33 hydrogen stations in the entire US, according to the US Department of Energy.

Still, GM and Honda aren’t the only ones exploring hydrogen-powered cars, which boast longer ranges and shorter re-fill times than their electric vehicle counterparts.

Here’s a look at all the hydrogen-powered cars in the works:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.