How to customize your car with hydro dipping and two-tone paint

Hydro dipping is a way to print unique designs onto any three-dimensional object.

Steering wheels, rims, fenders, and other car parts can radically transform when hydro-dipped.

Bryan from Liquid Concepts shows us the hydro dip and two-tone paint processes.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Narrator: Hydro dipping, or water-transfer printing, is a unique process used to apply intricate designs onto almost any three-dimensional surface. It’s a great way to personalize car parts with custom graphics that are too difficult to paint by hand. Online, there are hundreds of thousands of designs to choose from. And with more designs created every day, the number of customization options is virtually limitless. Bryan from Liquid Concepts specializes in all things customizable, from hydro dipping to custom paint and vinyl wrapping. The first step of the hydro-dipping process is sanding the part so that the design will stick to the material. Typically, the part is covered in a white or tan base coat to help bring out the vibrant colors in the finished design. Designs are printed onto special film that’s water soluble. This causes the film and ink to soften and melt when placed in water. It’s important to carefully lay down the film to avoid any warping. Then the activator is applied to dissolve the film and liquefy the ink. The part is then slowly dipped into the tank. The water’s surface tension pushes the liquefied film onto the item, allowing the design to cover the entire surface area. After dipping, the part is rinsed off to remove any residue. Finally, a clear coat is applied to protect the fully customized part.

If you’re looking for something more subtle, a custom set of wheels with color-filled accents might be more your speed. The first step is applying a hefty clear coat over the base. This is done so any excess paint can be wiped away later when doing the detailed work. The wheels are masked off with an intricate tape pattern. This step is time-consuming but is crucial in preventing any paint from seeping through and ruining the design. With all four wheels masked, they are hung up. Several coats of metallic paint are applied. Similarly, the center cap of each wheel is painted. After painting, the masking tape is removed to reveal the color-toned accents. Isopropyl alcohol is used to remove any unwanted paint. Finally, the design is sealed in a clear coat. This protects the design and gives it a smooth, glossy finish.