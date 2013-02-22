Indian Authorities Shut Down Mobile Network To Stop 'rumours' After Deadly Bomb Attacks

A shot from the scene of one bombing.

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

The southern Indian city of Hyderabad has been hit by twin bomb blasts in a bus station and a cinema, the BBC reports.Between 10 and 20 people are believed dead at present, and there are reports of a third blast. The WSJ says there are some reports of up to 5 explosions.



Videos from the scene paint a chaotic picture with gruesome images of bodies on the ground, with the Times of India reporting all major Indian cities have been put on high alert.

First Post reports that local authorities have taken the unusual step of shutting down mobile networks in the district where the blast occurred in a bid to stop “rumours”.

Almost 7 million people live in Hyderabad, a major commerical hub for Southern India. It is a global centre for tech industries, leading to the nickname “Cyberabad”.

