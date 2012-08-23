The Hybrid Speed Record Just Got Crushed By A Jetta

VW’s Jetta Hybrid is the new speed champion.

Photo: VW

Speed records usually belong to the McLarens and Porsches of the world, but in the hybrid market, the field is more open.Last week, VW’s Jetta headed to Utah’s famed Bonneville Salt Flats, the mecca of record-seeking drivers, and set a blistering new top speed for a production-based hybrid car: 185.394 mph.



The 185 mph mark, while confirmed, is not an official record. The Southern California Timing Association (SCTA), which runs Speed Week at Bonneville, does not have a hybrid category.

Nonetheless, it’s the time to beat, as the high mark notched by the former king of the field, Porsche’s Panamera S, is 167 mph: puny in comparison.

VW made some undisclosed modifications to the production model Jetta’s powertrain, which features a 150hp gas engine and 27hp electric motor that together yield 45 mpg. As Autopia notes, the 2013 Jetta you’ll find at the dealership won’t be able to hit the speed set by Motor Trend driver Carlos Lago, but will have a respectable zero to 60 mph time of nine seconds.

