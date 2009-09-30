Hybrid Cars Terrorize Bikers And Pedestrians

Here comes a war between two major factions of the green transporation world: cyclists and hybrid car drivers.



A new study from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration finds that hybrid cars are a bigger threat to non-motored travellers due to their quieter engines.

Sure, this might be solvable by adding some kind of noisemaker. But will the general population want to give up the nice quietness of these cars merely for the benefit of cyclists? Doubtful. (via Examiner.com)

