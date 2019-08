Hybrid Air Vehicles’ Airlander is the largest aircraft in the world — it’s designed to carry almost 50,000 pounds to remote locations all around the globe. The vehicle recently crash-landed on its second flight ever.

Video courtesy of Associated Press.

