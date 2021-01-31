A Hyatt-owned resort hotel in Austin is letting people 'test drive' life in Texas for $18,500 a month — see inside Miraval Austin

Miraval Austin created an extended stay program that lets people “test drive” what it’s like living in Austin, Texas.

The program starts at $US18,504 for a month-long single occupancy stay.

Tech companies like Oracle and Tesla recently announced plans to relocate from California to Austin.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Miraval Austin created an extended stay program that lets people “test drive” what it’s like living in Austin, Texas as tech companies continue to flock to the “next Silicon Valley.”

The new migration boom to Austin is no secret. Companies like Oracle and Tesla recently announced their plans to relocate from the Bay Area to Austin, Texas, a city that offers benefits like more advantageous tax laws and cheaper living costs.

Tech giants are the only ones eyeing a move to Texas. According to data from U-Haul, Texas saw the arrival of more one-way U-Haul trucks than any other state from 2016 to 2018.

The Lone Star State may have fallen from first place in 2019 and 2020, but it still hung on in second place after Florida and Tennessee, respectively.



Read more:





Elon Musk and other tech powerhouses are flocking to Texas, pushing an already bonkers real-estate market to new heights. Take a look inside Austin, which is quickly becoming the next Silicon Valley.



“Austin offers people the cachet of a cool cultural centre and a burgeoning tech hub paying high wages, while still remaining much more affordable than coastal markets like San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle,” Jeff Tucker, a senior economist at Zillow, told Insider’s Natasha Solo-Lyons in December.

Now, Miraval â€” a Hyatt-owned chain with three locations â€” is taking advantage of this new spotlight on Austin by offering guests a chance to see all the city has to offer.

Are you a travel industry employee or have a travel industry story to share? Contact this reporter at [email protected]

Miraval Austin has 117 guest rooms on 220-acres of land to create a “one-of-a-kind restorative haven.”

Miraval Austin Miraval Austin.

Its latest extended stay offer was designed to allow people considering a move to Austin a chance to “test drive the area” before officially committing to a move.

Miraval Austin Miraval Austin.

The package starts at $US18,504 for a month-long single occupancy stay.

Miraval Austin Miraval Austin.

Guests who book the deal will also get four additional nights for free.

Miraval Austin A room at the Miraval Austin.

The offer also includes a free aromatherapy Swedish massage …

Miraval Austin A facial at Miraval Austin.

… and $US175 nightly credits to use on the resort grounds.

Miraval Austin The kitchen at Miraval Austin.

“There has been significant interest in the last week alone, with many phone inquiries and online chat inquiries about extended stays,” Anthony Duggan, area vice president and general manager of Miraval Austin, told Insider in an email statement.

Miraval Austin Miraval Austin.

The resort, located by Lake Travis, is about a 30 minute drive to Austin.

Miraval Austin Miraval Austin.

This means anyone staying at the hotel under its new package will be able to easily explore the nearby city.

Miraval Austin Miraval Austin.

Miraval also offers Austin-focused features that can be seen throughout its decor and meals, according to the hotel.

Miraval Austin Two queen beds in a room at Miraval Austin.

However, living at the Miraval resort for a month would probably be much more luxurious than living in a typical Austin apartment.

Miraval Austin A room balcony at Miraval Austin.

For starters, most apartment buildings in Austin probably don’t offer unlimited smoothies, coffee, or teas like Miraval does.

Miraval Austin A treatment room at Miraval Austin.

The hotel also has a catalogue of “restorative outdoor activities” for its guests.

Miraval Austin The pool at Miraval Austin.

This includes a “challenge course,” hikes, yoga, and horseback riding.

Miraval Austin Miraval Austin’s challenge course.

And Miraval’s list of on-site activities doesn’t just stop at outdoor adventures.

Miraval Austin The serenity pool at Miraval Austin.

Unlike most hotels near a major city, Miraval was designed to be a “spa destination” with different wellness programs.

Miraval Austin The spa lobby at Miraval Austin.

This emphasis on wellness can be seen throughout its lineup of other resort experiences.

Miraval Austin The exterior of the spa at Miraval Austin.

This includes Miraval’s list of culinary, “creative expression,” and “spirit and soul” offerings …

Miraval Austin Cooking at Miraval Austin.

… as well as a variety of spa-related activities, including “body renewal rituals.”

Miraval Austin The spa at Miraval Austin.

Want to learn how to play with shadows for your Instagram photos? Miraval has an experience for that.

Miraval Austin Miraval Austin’s farm.

Looking for someone to help you through difficult times? Hit up the hotel’s wellness counselor or spirit guide.

Miraval Austin Miraval Austin.

Bee enthusiasts can also learn how to become a beekeeper on the hotel’s property.

Miraval Austin Baking at Miraval Austin.

If all of this sounds enticing to you, Miraval’s extended stay offer also includes a shuttle to bring guests to and from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Miraval Austin The spa at Miraval Austin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.