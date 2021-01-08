Social media users are slamming a Hyatt hotel in Washington, DC, after a video surfaces showing Trump supporters parading around the hotel without masks

Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Supporters of President Donald Trump take over balconies and inauguration scaffolding at the United States Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Grand Hyatt Washington in Washington, DC, is facing backlash after Bloomberg reporter William Turton tweeted a video showing maskless Trump supporters mingling inside the hotel after the historic Capitol siege.

Hyatt is now facing backlash on social media after the video, posted on Wednesday night, went viral.

Hyatt has called yesterday’s riot “shocking, horrifying and indefensible,” a Hyatt spokesperson told Insider in a statement.

The hotel’s team successfully asked the guests to either wear a mask, leave, or go to their rooms, according to the statement.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hyatt is facing backlash on social media after a video went viral on Twitter, showing Trump supporters mingling maskless in one of Hyatt’s Washington, DC, hotels following the Capitol siege.

The video, posted by Bloomberg reporter William Turton, shows clusters of people with Trump paraphernalia drinking and socialising in the Grand Hyatt Washington lobby.

Pretty chill vibe here in this hotel lobby, as Trump supporters decompress from today’s events. All are violating local mask rules, despite multiple massive signs about the mask rule. pic.twitter.com/R98rwGDgaD — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) January 7, 2021

According to the following tweets from Turton, Trump supporters started harassing him after filming the video, and the hotel’s security team had to relocate Turton to a new room.



Read more:



The siege of the US Capitol was a disaster for congressional cybersecurity â€” and experts say Congress will likely have to wipe all its computers and rebuild from scratch

The Trump supporters demanded that I delete the video. One woman flashed her taser at me, and threatened to mace me. I should also say for the record: the hotel staff and security were extremely professional and polite, and got me out of a bad situation. — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) January 7, 2021

Angry Twitter users were set alight after the video went viral, with some questioning where the Trump supporters’ masks were despite the hotel’s mask policy. Others have called for Hyatt to remove the hotel guests.

I’m never saying in the @GrandHyattDC ever again since I now know they harbor domestic terrorists and in the middle of a deadly pandemic won’t enforce a mask rule. — Cyrus Saatsaz (@DogSurfRoadshow) January 7, 2021

That’s the @GrandHyattDC! @HyattConcierge what are you doing to remove these individuals? — Jamie Larounis (@TheForwardCabin) January 7, 2021

The video is also now being included in conversations around the issue of white privilege that has played out during Wednesday’s siege, with one Twitter user, @TrumpsTaxes, tweeting, “White privilege is committing insurrection during the day and then enjoying cocktails later that night.”

In what other country can you violently storm the Capitol, and then retire for the evening to the Grand Hyatt for a nightcap and a good night's sleep? https://t.co/USDzniYZen — Sharon Weinberger (@weinbergersa) January 7, 2021

A Black Lives Matter chapter in Washington, DC, has now called for a boycott on hotels that “support white supremacists and hate” on Twitter, and is asking hotels in the DC area to “renounce Trump-affiliated protestors and cancel the reservation of people coming to town to undermine democracy.”

In response to the viral Twitter video, a Hyatt spokesperson told Insider in an email statement that the “violent and destructive events in Washington DC yesterday were shocking, horrifying, and indefensible.”



Read more:

Hyatt’s CEO reveals the simple equation that underlies his management, hiring, and firing strategies



According to the statement, all Hyatt hotels in Washington, DC, were “acutely aware of the chaos that was unfolding outside of their hotels, and their primary focus was to ensure the safety and security of all guests and colleagues during this tumultuous time.”

The Grand Hyatt Washington specifically had security protocols in place and “engaged with local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all guests and colleagues.”

“The Grand Hyatt Washington team worked to address the situation in an effort to ensure guests were following COVID-19 protocols â€” including by offering face coverings or requesting guests to return to guestrooms,” the Hyatt spokesperson said in the statement. “We can confirm that, as a result of these efforts, individuals ultimately returned to their guestrooms, vacated the premises, or complied with these protocols without incident. We will continue to work to enforce protocols so that guests are aware of their responsibility in helping protect the health and safety of our colleagues and their fellow guests.”

Guests at every Hyatt hotel who don’t wear face masks are asked to leave the premise or to remain in their respective rooms, according to the statement. The hotel chain also asks its patrons to social distance from anyone who’s not in their immediate party, and has distancing guidelines laid out throughout the hotel to help enforce this rule.

Expanded Coverage Module: capitol-siege-module

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.