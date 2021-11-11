Hyaluronic acid is not only great for skin – it can de-frizz your hair and soothe your dry scalp, dermatologists say

Hyaluronic acid is a popular skincare ingredient used to keep your face hydrated.

Dermatologists say hyaluronic acid can also be beneficial for haircare, especially for folks who struggle with frizz and dry scalp.

Typically called sodium hyaluronate in hair products, it can repair and moisturize dry hair.

It is a humectant, meaning it helps skin and hair retain moisture for longer periods of time, according to scalp care expert Bridgette Hill.

“Humectant molecules attract and bind moisture to the skin, allowing collagen to thrive in the skin and scalp,” Hill told Byrdie.

Using hyaluronic acid in hair care products, like hair masks and leave-in conditioners, can be beneficial to people who struggle with dry, damaged or frizzy hair, according to experts.

Hyaluronic acid can reduce frizz and help define curls

Because hyaluronic acid attracts moisture to your hair, it can reduce the appearance of frizz and flyaways.

“By holding onto water, it serves as an amazing moisturizer for the hair and for the skin,” dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah, known as @Dermdoctor on TikTok, said in video.

Dr. Nikki Hill, a dermatologist and hair expert, told Who What Wear that the additional hydration can also prevent split ends from spreading further, making it a great treatment for damaged hair.

If you want to give your hair more definition and shine, applying hyaluronic acid can also make curls pop by reducing frizz. According to Bridgette Hill, hyaluronic acid works with all hair textures and types.

Applying hyaluronic acid to your dry scalp can reduce dandruff and itchiness

In addition to de-frizzing your hair, hyaluronic acid treatments can help with itchy, dry scalp.

Similarly to how it works on your face, the substance attracts moisture to your scalp and locks it there, which can reduce the amount of dandruff in your hair during the winter months and moisturize dry scalp.

“When applied topically, humectants help draw moisture back into the treated area, trapping it and rehydrating the skin,” trichologist Kelly Yates told Instyle.

How to use hyaluronic acid in your daily routine

Dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang told Byrdie you should apply hyaluronic acid from the roots of your hair to the ends after your shower for best results. Applying it on damp hair allows the product to seal in moisture.

If you want to make it even more effective, adding argan oil or jojoba oil can seal in hydration for longer while strengthening your hair. This is especially effective for people with damaged hair, according to Farhang.

Overall, dermatologists recommend hyaluronic acid to anyone looking to add moisture to their hair.