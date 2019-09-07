Jennifer Lopez shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself training to play a stripper in 'Hustlers,' and it shows that stripping is even harder than it looks

Jennifer Lopez/YouTube and STX EntertainmentJennifer Lopez stars as Ramona in ‘Hustlers.’
- Jennifer Lopez shared a behind-the-scenes video that shows how she trained to be a stripper for her new movie, “Hustlers,” which hits theatres next Friday.
- The actress plays a con artist and stripper in the movie, which is based on a 2015 New York magazine article called “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler.
- The video walks fans through Lopez’s training, from practicing at home four months before production with the movie’s lead choreographer, Johanna Sapakie, to filming her big stripper scene in full costume.
- “It’s different than anything I’ve ever done,” the 50-year-old entertainer said. “I was super nervous when I first walked out. I was like, ‘What am I doing with my life right now?'”
- Watch Lopez talk about the “rough” training (and the bruises she got) in the video below.
