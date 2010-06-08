Hussman: Markets Aren't Worried About Greece Or Hungary, But Rather The Next US Mortgage Crisis

The attempt to affix the European narrative atop the continuously swooning US market is a mistake argues John Hussman in his Monday letter.



Instead, US markets are struggling because of issues… in the US.

I’ll reiterate that from our perspective, the essential difficulty of the market here is not Greece, it is not the Euro, it is not Hungary, and it is really not even the slow pace of job growth in the latest report. The fundamental problem is that we have not, as a global economy, accepted the word “restructuring” into our dialogue. Instead, we have allowed our policy makers to borrow and print extraordinarily large band-aids to temporarily cover an open wound that will not heal until we close the gap. That gap is the difference between the face value of debt securities and the actual cash flows available to service them. The way to close the gap is to restructure the debt. This will require those who made the bad loans to accept the associated losses. By failing to do that, we have failed to address the essential problem faced by the world, which is that we have created more debt than we are able to service.

A few observations. First, I remain convinced that the other shoe to drop is not Greece or Spain or Hungary, but rather a second wave of major credit strains here in the U.S. related to fresh delinquencies from exotic adjustable rate mortgages.

Second, it is a delusion to interpret economic statistics suggesting an economic turnaround over the past year without factoring out the extent to which that has been driven by unsustainable levels of deficit spending.

If you do that, you’ll find that the economy has recovered to the point where the the year-over-year growth rate since early 2009 now matches the worst performance of any of 50 years preceding the recent downturn.

