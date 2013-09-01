HUSSMAN: It's 'Chilling' How Vulnerable Investors Are Right Now

There are so many potential risks out there:

Syria…

Debt ceiling…

Fed tapering…

Fed nomination…

Add them up together, and investor John Hussman says it’s chilling how vulnerable investors are right now.

He just tweeted:

Despite short-term possibilities and uncertainties, it’s chilling how vulnerable investors have left themselves. pic.twitter.com/UQtv4ZQq3f

— John P. Hussman (@hussmanjp) August 31, 2013

