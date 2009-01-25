Hushed Layoffs At Universal Music Group?*

A reader tells us:



Major layoffs at Universal Music Group on Friday. People from every department were axed (there were a few departments spared, it seems, though). From what I can tell, most of the major imprints were hit (IDJ, Universal Records).

It seems that they are trying hard to keep the layoffs out of the press.

We’ve reached out to UMG for confirmation, but please pass along any pertinent information to [email protected] or 727-507-1699.

UMG last went through layoffs in December 2007.

Update: A UMG spokesperson got back to us (very quickly!) to say no, there were not “massive” or major layoffs at the company. He says the rumour stems from layoffs at one of UMG’s many labels — perhaps Interscope.

