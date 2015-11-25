This husband tweeted a hilarious list of everything that make his wife cry

Comedians often draw from their real life experiences, so London-based writer Andrew Gillies decided to do just that by keeping a list of all the hilarious, and mostly adorable, things that make his wife cry. Like gay swans.

He posted the list on Imgur where nearly four million people have already viewed it in 24 hours. “My wife cries at absolutely anything. I mean, ANYTHING. So I started writing the reasons down because reasons,” Gillies explained on Twitter.

Here’s a look at the Gillies’ list:

In case that’s hard to read, here it is:

Reasons My Wife Is Crying:

“She found out swans can be gay and thought it was really nice.”

“She was hungover and saw a picture of a piglet.”

“I waited until it was dark and pretended to be The Babadook.”

“The fluffy bunny escaped from an arctic fox in a documentary.”

“There were no biscuits in the house.”

“She remembered swans can be gay.”

“I tried to hold her hand when she wasn’t expecting it.”

“I cooked her dinner after a long day.”

“She watched a video about a dog.”

In his wife’s defence, “The Babadook” is character from a terrifying horror film, and we’d probably weep too if somebody jumped out of the dark pretending to be a monster.

Gillies says his wife doesn’t mind the attention his list is getting.

“I did ask her before I posted it online, as I didn’t want her to get any negative attention from it, as usually happens with the internet,” Gillies told the Huffington Post. “She doesn’t care that she is an emotional person, and it ends up being brilliant for anecdotes.”

