Husbands and wives have extremely different ideas about keeping secret cash

A new survey from credit bureau Experian surveyed 1,000 adults living in the US who had been married within the last year.

It revealed that among newlyweds who admitted to maintaining a secret financial account, 61% were male and 39% were female.

Plus, men said they would typically spend an average of $1,259 before saying anything to their spouse … and women would spend an average of $383 before doing so.

That’s an $876 difference. Clearly, men and women have different ideas about keeping and spending secret cash.

Experian’s survey isn’t the only one to reveal that married people aren’t always on the same page about money. A 2014 poll of over 2,000 US adults from the National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE) and Harris Interactive found that a third of Americans admit to acts of “financial infidelity” like hiding purchases, bills, or money from their partner, or by lying about how much they earn or how much debt they hold. Among those being financially unfaithful, 76% said it had an effect on their relationship.

In the infographic below, see more of Experian’s findings:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.