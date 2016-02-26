This man's wife lost her sight -- so he planted thousands of flowers for her to smell

When 79-year-old Yasuko Kuroki went blind due to complications from diabetes, she became depressed and spent most of her time indoors. In order to lift her spirits, her husband, Toshiyuki Kuroki, did the most remarkable thing: he planted thousands of flowers for her to smell. Their beautiful property is now a tourist destination.
