A husband filmed a TikTok dance while his wife was in labour, and she wasn't impressed

@krysandkareem / TikTok Krystle wasn’t too impressed with her husband’s dance moves.

Kareem Antar was so excited he was about to become a father that he filmed a TikTok while his wife Krystle was in labour.

He performed the popular routine to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” while Krystle was in bed having contractions. She was not impressed.

Kareem Antar, who runs a TikTok account with his wife Krystle, was super excited about becoming a dad – so much so that he filmed a TikTok dance while she was in the hospital bed having contractions.

Antar set up the camera to record his version of the popular dance routine to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”

“SO EXCITED,” he wrote in the captions, adding that Krystle was “not impressed.”

He also pinpointed the moment Krystle had a “strong contraction.”

The video has been watched over 2 million times.

The couple spoke to BuzzFeed’s Daniella Emanuel about Kareem’s decision to dance around while Krystle was in the middle of having a baby.

“I was completely shocked that he had the audacity to make a TikTok during my contractions,” Krystle said. “But that’s typical Kareem, he is just a loveable and goofy guy.”

She added that she was a bit irritated at the time, but she’s glad their baby “gets to see who his dad really is.”

