Husband Catches Wife Lying Using Apple's New 'Find My Friends' App

Photo: via MacRumors

This weekend, a New York City man bought his wife an iPhone 4S and loaded Apple’s new Find My Friends app.Find My Friends enables you to see the rough overall location of friends who’ve allowed you to follow them, so of course this story quickly turns sour.



The man had been suspecting his wife of cheating with a guy who lives uptown, so one night, he asked her what she was doing.

She responded that she was hanging out in the Meatpacking District (which is West Side), but when he opened Find My Friends, it appeared that she was actually in the Upper East Side.

The man, who goes by Thomas Metz, posted the story and a screenshot to the MacRumors forums. He says he plans to “meet her at the lawyer’s office in a few weeks.”

While we can’t verify the truthfulness of the story, this kind of occurrence is bound to start happening more and more frequently.

Find My Friends may’ve changed privacy forever by finally making user locations accessible.

See below for a screenshot:

Don’t Miss: Apple Just Launched 7 Excellent Free Apps For iPhone >

Photo: via MacRumors

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.