How An Overweight Couple Lost More Than 520 Pounds Together

Dina Spector

Justin and Lauren Shelton were both grossly overweight when they got married in 2008.

Justin weighed over 450 pounds and Lauren tipped the scales at over 300 pounds.

Here’s a wedding photo:

Screen Shot 2013 09 17 at 10.18.09 AMTODAY

“It snowballed from there,” Lauren says in a clip from the TODAY show. “But we just didn’t care.”

The turning point came in January 2012 when Justin was rushed to the emergency room for a kidney infection and learned that he was too heavy for the machine to scan his kidneys.

The couple decided to lose weight the old-fashioned way — eating healthier and exercising more. They stopped eating high-fat junk foods and started going on hikes.

For example: Justin used to eat a 1,270 calorie breakfast of three eggs overeasy, lots of bacon, and pancakes smothered in syrup, says TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer.

See below:

Screen Shot 2013 09 17 at 10.08.00 AMTODAY

Now for breakfast the couple eats sweet potato protein pancakes made with egg substitute and two slices of turkey bacon.

This meal is considerably lighter at only 194 calories:

Screen Shot 2013 09 17 at 10.08.24 AMTODAY

In a year and half, the husband and wife team has lost more than 520 pounds.

Ready for the before and after?

Here’s what Justin and Lauren looked like over a year ago:

Screen Shot 2013 09 17 at 10.08.40 AMTODAY

And here’s what they look like today, a combined 532 pounds lighter:

Screen Shot 2013 09 17 at 10.09.20 AMTODAY

