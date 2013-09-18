How An Overweight Couple Lost More Than 520 Pounds Together

Justin and Lauren Shelton were both grossly overweight when they got married in 2008.

Justin weighed over 450 pounds and Lauren tipped the scales at over 300 pounds.

Here’s a wedding photo:

“It snowballed from there,” Lauren says in a clip from the TODAY show. “But we just didn’t care.”

The turning point came in January 2012 when Justin was rushed to the emergency room for a kidney infection and learned that he was too heavy for the machine to scan his kidneys.

The couple decided to lose weight the old-fashioned way — eating healthier and exercising more. They stopped eating high-fat junk foods and started going on hikes.

For example: Justin used to eat a 1,270 calorie breakfast of three eggs overeasy, lots of bacon, and pancakes smothered in syrup, says TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer.

See below:

Now for breakfast the couple eats sweet potato protein pancakes made with egg substitute and two slices of turkey bacon.

This meal is considerably lighter at only 194 calories:

In a year and half, the husband and wife team has lost more than 520 pounds.

Ready for the before and after?

Here’s what Justin and Lauren looked like over a year ago:

And here’s what they look like today, a combined 532 pounds lighter:

Head over to TODAY to learn more about the couple’s weight-loss journey »

