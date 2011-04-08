Thursday Morning Recap: Lackluster Action And No Reaction To Jobless Claims

HedgeFundLIVE.com — Morning Notes



– Lackluster action in the overnight

– Volume is light and global markets trading in tight range- no index up or down significantly

– BOJ left rates unch’d, though they did put into place a disaster relief lending program for companies affected by the earthquake

– In China, reports that gas and diesel oil prices would by increased by 5% (in efforts to control inflation)

– In Europe, Portugal situation is still a major concern as the country requested a bailout late yesterday, but markets are not reacting negatively

– In U.S., retailers reported March same store sales- most are reporting better than expected figures

