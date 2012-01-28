Hurry Up And Turn Your Computer Into A Robot!

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

Now there’s a low-cost way to turn your netbook into a robot, so you can be in two places at once. Normally, it would cost thousands to buy a robot with all the capabilities that the Oculus Robot has.



It uses the netbook’s built-in web cam, microphone, and speakers to broadcast. Once the computer is situated in the device, users can control it from anywhere, using an iPad, iPhone, or iPod Touch. Or call the shots directly from a PC browser. If the robot needs to roam around in the dark, attach a light.

Colin Adamson, who has nearly 20 years of manufacturing and product design experience, put this robot project on Kickstarter. The project has already reached its $15,000 goal, though it officially ends January 31. The core of the robot is open source, so users can custom-make their robot.

You can get the Oculus robot kit if you pledge $225 or more to the project on Kickstarter.

Don’t mind the cheesy video.:



