Staten Island Residents Who Survived Sandy Might Wind Up In A Prison

Arthur Kill Correctional Facility

Photo: NYSOGS/YouTube

Staten Island has come up with a unique solution to combat its sudden wave of homelessness brought on by Hurricane Sandy.But residents aren’t too pleased.



Local officials are considering housing displaced residents in the Arthur Kill Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison that closed last year, Gothamist reported Friday.

But it will take some work to make the prison hospitable.

The boilers and other infrastructure was deactivated when the prison shut down and staff still has to inspect the building to make sure it can actually house people, Department of Corrections spokesman Peter Cutler told the New York Post.

It might be a roof over their heads, but displaced residents aren’t exactly jumping for joy at the thought of spending time in the Big House.

“I lost everything, but I still have my pride. We don’t have to stay in a prison,” 44-year-old Wally Martinez told the Post. “My brother was once in that very prison, and my mother used to visit him regularly. She used to tell me how miserable he looked and how filthy and disgusting that prison was.”

