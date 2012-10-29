Hurricane Track Has Shifted South, But Major Flooding Still Expected In New York And New England

The projected track of Hurricane Sandy has gradually shifted south over the past 24 hours.



The “cone” of the storm is now expected to hit Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, but miss New York City and New England.

That said, the biggest risk to the latter areas has always been thought to be flooding from the combination of the storm surge and very high tides driven by the full moon. So a coastal flood warning is still in effect all the way from Washington to Boston.

The highest tide is expected to be Monday night around 8:00-9:00 PM.

Photo: NBC TV

Here’s the latest projected track:



