Why Hurricane Sandy Could Be More Costly Than The Infamous 'Perfect Storm'

Photo: NOAA

A horrible storm is projected to hit the East Coast early next week, bringing gale-force winds, flooding and even snow. “It’ll be a rough couple days from Hatteras up to Cape Cod,” forecaster Jim Cisco of the NOAA prediction centre told The Weather Channel. “We don’t have many modern precedents for what the models are suggesting.”



Cisco predicted that the storm, which is a result of Hurricane Sandy, could cause up to $1 billion in damages.

According to The Weather Channel, the storm will be worse than the Perfect Storm, the deadly storm immortalised by a George Clooney movie.

The Weather Channel reports:

“Some have compared it to the so-called Perfect Storm that struck off the coast of New England in 1991, but Cisco said that one didn’t hit as populated an area and is not comparable to what the East Coast may be facing. Nor is it like last year’s Halloween storm, which was merely an early snowstorm in the Northeast.

This has much more mess potential because it is a combination of different storm types that could produce a real whopper of weather problems, meteorologists say.

“The Perfect Storm only did $200 million of damage and I’m thinking a billion,” said Dr. Jeff Masters, meteorology director of the Weather Underground. “Yeah, it will be worse.”‘

