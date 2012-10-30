Save Yourself Future Legal Drama And Protect Your Identity From Sandy

High winds blow sea foam onto Jeanette’s Pier in Nags Head, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2012 as wind and rain from Hurricane Sandy move into the area. Governors from North Carolina, where steady rains were whipped by gusting winds Saturday night, to Connecticut declared states of emergency. Delaware ordered mandatory evacuations for coastal communities by 8 p.m. Sunday

For anyone in Sandy’s wrathful path, IDentity Theft has put together a pretty helpful tip sheet on how to keep your most important property and documents safe:

Make sure you have both paper and digital copies of all your important documents. All of your financial information, birth certificates, IDs, and passports should be placed in a waterproof bag that is then stored inside a safe.

If you have to evacuate, make sure you take that bag of documents with you. The ability to prove who you are and show proof of your financials could be invaluable.

Store irreplaceable documents like wills, estate and trust records, and power of attorney letters in an online vault. Cheap, remote electronic data storage will save you quite a bit of grief if your home floods.

Last but not least, keep a detailed record of all your big-ticket electronics that will have to be left behind if you evacuate. For insurance purposes, record the model and serial numbers for items like TVs, audio equipment, or other expensive possessions.

Check out the American Red Cross and FEMA for tips on how to keep your family, your pets, and yourself safe during Sandy.



