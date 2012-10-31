Hurricane Sandy Leaves A Trail Of Destruction From Jamaica To Canada [PHOTOS]

Photo: AP
Sandy was everything that we thought it might be and more, leaving a trail of devastation from Jamaica to Canada.At least 69 people died in the Caribbean, plus another 33 deaths in the US—and both tallies are still rising.
As of Tuesday afternoon in the US over 8 million people are still without power. Early estimates of economic damage to the US alone are around $20 billion. Some of the worst damage was in NY, yielding incredible images of flooding and urban wreckage.
Here we’ve gathered pictures from the full course of the storm.
CUBA: Resident Antonio Garces tries to recover his belongings from his house destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in Aguacate
MARYLAND: Molly White, 9, covers her head as she is pelted by blowing sand on the beach in Ocean City
MARYLAND: Sveinn Storm, owner of Storm Bros. Ice Cream Factory looks at flood water outside his store in Annapolis, Md. on Tuesday
NEW YORK: Eileen Blair, second from right, and Keith Klein, right, assess the damage caused by a fire at Breezy Point
