Hurricane Sandy Leaves A Trail Of Destruction From Jamaica To Canada [PHOTOS]

Sandy was everything that we thought it might be and more, leaving a trail of devastation from Jamaica to Canada.At least 69 people died in the Caribbean, plus another 33 deaths in the US—and both tallies are still rising.

As of Tuesday afternoon in the US over 8 million people are still without power. Early estimates of economic damage to the US alone are around $20 billion. Some of the worst damage was in NY, yielding incredible images of flooding and urban wreckage.

Here we’ve gathered pictures from the full course of the storm.

HAITI: On October 25 the storm was already causing widespread flooding

CUBA: Resident Antonio Garces tries to recover his belongings from his house destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in Aguacate

FLORIDA: Heavy winds late last week

NORTH CAROLINA: High winds blow sea foam onto Jeanette's Pier

WEST VIRGINIA: Heavy snow shut down an interstate and knocked out power for many

VIRGINIA: Guards stay on duty at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

MARYLAND: Molly White, 9, covers her head as she is pelted by blowing sand on the beach in Ocean City

DELAWARE: Floodwaters surround homes in Rehoboth Beach

NEW JERSEY: Atlantic City is deserted after evacuations

NEW JERSEY: Waters rushes through a beach side road in Cape May

NEW JERSEY: Water rushes into a PATH station in Hoboken

NEW YORK: Sand bags protect the Stock Exchange

NEW YORK: And then on top of a midtown skyscraper a crane collapsed

NEW YORK: A building facade collapsed on Manhattan's west side

NEW YORK: Water floods the Ground Zero construction site

NEW YORK: Water rushes into a Financial District parking garage

NEW YORK Cars float through the East Village

NEW YORK: Sandy leaves Manhattan in darkness

NEW YORK: People wade and paddle down a flooded street in Lindenhurst

RHODE ISLAND: A woman reacts to waves crashing over a seawall in Narragansett

MASSACHUSETTS: Waves crash over the road in a town near Boston Harbor

MASSACHUSETTS: People play in the wind in Winthrop

MAINE: Heavy surf crashes over a seawall in Kennebunk

MAINE: A car gets battered in Kennebunk

NEW JERSEY: After the storm, earth movers move sand back out to the beach in Cape May

MARYLAND: A National Guard humvee travels through high water to check for damage in Ocean City

NEW JERSEY: Kim Johnson looks over debris at her apartment in Atlantic City

MARYLAND: Sveinn Storm, owner of Storm Bros. Ice Cream Factory looks at flood water outside his store in Annapolis, Md. on Tuesday

MASSACHUSETTS: A large tree in Methuen lays atop power lines on Tuesday

NEW YORK: Deserted streets around the NYSE on Tuesday

NEW YORK: Eileen Blair, second from right, and Keith Klein, right, assess the damage caused by a fire at Breezy Point

NEW YORK: A swan makes its way down a flooded street in the aftermath in Lindenhurst

