Hurricane Sandy Leaves A Trail Of Destruction From Jamaica To Canada [PHOTOS]

Sandy was everything that we thought it might be and more, leaving a trail of devastation from Jamaica to Canada.At least 69 people died in the Caribbean, plus another 33 deaths in the US—and both tallies are still rising.



As of Tuesday afternoon in the US over 8 million people are still without power. Early estimates of economic damage to the US alone are around $20 billion. Some of the worst damage was in NY, yielding incredible images of flooding and urban wreckage.

Here we’ve gathered pictures from the full course of the storm.

