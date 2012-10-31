A Giant Tree Was Uprooted In An Upper East Side Park Last Night

The Upper East Side seems largely spared of the destruction that befell much of the rest of New York after Superstorm Sandy last night. But there was this development in Carl Schurz Park:



Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider

Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider

Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider

