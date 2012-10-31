A Giant Tree Was Uprooted In An Upper East Side Park Last Night

Brett LoGiurato

The Upper East Side seems largely spared of the destruction that befell much of the rest of New York after Superstorm Sandy last night. But there was this development in Carl Schurz Park:

Tree hurricane sandy

Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider

 

tree hurricane sandy

Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider

tree hurricane sandy

Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider

Check out more crazy photos from Sandy’s aftermath here >
Get the latest news and updates here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.