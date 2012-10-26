Weather Channel Meteorologist: THIS LOOKS LIKE ANOTHER PERFECT STORM

Weather experts say the East Coast has a good chance of getting slammed by Hurricane Sandy early next week.



The storm, currently pounding the Caribbean, is a mix of a winter storm and a hurricane, which some have dubbed a “snor’eastercane.”

The Weather Channel’s meteorologist Jim Cantore is super-psyched about the unusual event. “I never thought I would see another Super Outbreak after 1974. It happened,” he just tweeted.

Photo: @JimCantore

The “Super Outbreak” refers to the worst tornado outbreak in U.S history, according to NOAA. Over a span of 16 hours, 148 twisters whirled through 13 states and killed 330 people.

Fortunately, weather forecasting has come a long way since 1974 and experts are watching Sandy closely. The hurricane is expected to move through the Bahamas tomorrow and become a menace, colliding with a winter storm in the West, by the time it hits the U.S. East Coast. Of course, there’s always the chance that Sandy could miss the Eastern seaboard entirely. The Wall Street Journal’s meteorologist Eric Holthaus gives Sandy a 2-in-3 chance of striking New York City.

Mayor Bloomberg has warned New Yorkers in flood-prone areas to be prepared for an evacuation.

SEE ALSO: When Will The Next Nightmare Hurricane Hit The US?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.