JFK And Newark Airports Will Open Wednesday Morning, But Not LaGuardia

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has issued another update about the transportation facilities in New York City.The biggest news is that Newark Liberty International airport WILL BE OPENING TOMORROW AT 7 A.M.



But, there will be limited service.

Here’s the full statement from the Port Authority:

Port Authority staff and engineers are on site at all Port Authority facilities to inspect conditions and assess damage. Our primary goal is to ensure the safety of our workers and those who use our facilities. We will resume operations at our facilities as early as possible, but only when it is safe to do so.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reports the following update on conditions at its transportation facilities as of 8:45 p.m.

Airports

In preparation of the opening of John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) tomorrow, some airlines will land planes at the airport beginning at 10 p.m. tonight. JFK will be open tomorrow, Wednesday, October 31 at 7:00 a.m. however, carriers will be providing limited service.

Newark Liberty International also will open tomorrow, Wednesday, October 31 at 7:00 a.m., however carriers will be providing limited service.

LaGuardia and Teterboro airports remain closed at this time.

Stewart International Airport is open, but running limited operations.

As airports ramp up service this week, passengers are strongly urged to confirm with their individual carriers regarding flight status in the coming days before travelling to the airports.

Rail service on AirTrain JFK and AirTrain Newark is suspended until further notice.

Tunnels and Bridges

The George Washington Bridge, Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing are open.

The Holland Tunnel is closed under further notice.

The Lincoln Tunnel remains open.

PATH

All PATH service is suspended until further notice.

Port Authority Bus Terminal

All public and private bus service is currently suspended. However, some bus carriers may resume service in the early morning hours.

Passengers are urged to check with their carrier before leaving for the bus terminal.

World Financial Ferry Terminal

The first ferries will run between New Jersey and New York from 7 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, starting from Paulus Hook, Weehawken and Hoboken North at 14th Street and going to the World Financial Ferry Terminal in Battery Park City.

For further information, customers should go to nywaterway.com.

Ports

The Port Authority’s maritime facilities are closed until further notice.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.