What It's Like To Have A Tree Come Crashing Into Your House

Around 2:30 p.m. yesterday, winds from Hurricane sandy blew a tree onto my grandfather's home in Edison, N.J.



Here’s how Robert Stewart described the crash:

“I was sitting in my living room, and I heard a noise. I didn’t know what it was, and all of a sudden I saw a tree come by. It was scary. You just heard a loud crunch, and you knew something bad happened. There are two holes. One in the roof, and one in the bedroom. Luckily, it [the tree] was just in the one corner of the bedroom.”

Photo: Kirsten Acuna

Later that evening, another tree came crashing down in his backyard:

Photo: Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

