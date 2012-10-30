These Hurricane Sandy 'Spongebob' and 'Grease' Memes Are Spreading Around Twitter

Kirsten Acuna

Though Hurricane Sandy will barrel through the East Coast this evening and tomorrow morning, people have taken to Twitter and Tumblr to bring a sense of calm and humour before the storm. 

Internet memes of Sandy have popped up over the weekend including Olivia Newton-John’s titular character of the same name from 1978’s “Grease.” 

Most of the hurricane memes showing up are from a particular episode of “Spongebob,” “Survival of the Idiots,” where moon suit-wearing squirrel Sandy is waken from her hibernation slumber early and goes on the attack. 

Here are a few of them below: 

hurricane sandy grease

Photo: Tumblr screencap

The major meme from “Grease” is being touted as the evolution of Hurricane Sandy.

hurricane sandy grease

Photo: Instagram

 Then there are the Spongebob ones:

hurricane sandy spongebob

Photo: Tumblr screencap

hurricane sandy spongebob

Photo: Tumblr screencap

This has been the most popular one spreading around Tumblr:

spongebob hurricane sandy

Photo: Tumblr screencap

